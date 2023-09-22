State police: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy’s south side

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. A man died Thursday after he was hit by a semitrailer while walking along I-465 on the city's south side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Thursday after he was hit by a semitrailer while walking along I-465 on the city’s south side.

Around 9:10 p.m., dispatchers began receiving phone calls about a man with serious injuries lying in the roadway near Harding Street, Indiana State Police said in a release Friday.

Trooper Benjamin Byler was on the scene within minutes and applied a tourniquet to the injured man, according to state police. Indianapolis firefighters and EMS arrived and tried to save the man’s life but he did not survive.

Investigators believe the man was walking in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Harding Street and East Street when he was struck.

State police say the truck driver remained at the scene and “fully cooperated” with the investigation.

No one else was injured.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his family members have been notified.