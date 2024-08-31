THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – August 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana. Watch those highlights, plus an interview with XXXXX XXXXXX.

Watch Segment One in the video above.

Segment Two

The Zone Part 2: August 30, 2024

Segment Three – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; August 30, 2024

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.