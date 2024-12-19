Next system arrives tonight with snow into Friday, warmer next week | Dec. 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow is still on track to move in Thursday night through Friday with potential for light accumulation. Warmer air is then locked in for next week.

Thursday night: Expect to see the beginnings of our next weather system after sunset tonight. This will start off as mixed precipitation. Scattered snow will evolve through the overnight hours.

Lows will fall into the low 30s.

Friday: It is recommended you get an earlier head start on your morning commute as snow could bring some slick/slushy spots on the roads. Some snow could also be heavier at times, and we could have some mixed precip get involved through daybreak. Coverage will gradually turn more widely scattered to spotty Friday afternoon. By Friday night, we’ll have a lake effect snow band set up that may impact South Bend where the playoff game at Notre Dame is taking place.

When it is all said and done, we’re talking the potential for up to 1″-2″ of snow mainly north and east of Indy. Locally higher totals in the 1″-2″ are possible if strong enough snow bands are ignited.

Highs are going to be in the mid 30s, and winds will be breezy with gusts of 25-30 MPH at times. Temperatures look to be in the 20s for the Notre Dame vs. IU playoff matchup that kicks off at 8 PM EST.

Saturday: A dry picture will re-emerge for Saturday with colder temperatures in place. Highs will only top out in the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

7-Day Forecast: Saturday’s forecast will rinse and repeat for Sunday before we head towards warmer times. Highs are back in the 40s by Christmas Eve with multiple chances for rain lining up. It is safe to say a white Christmas is off the table at this point next Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a chance for some showers. Beyond Christmas, signals are strong for the warmup to persist into late next week. We could be talking active weather all the way close to New Year’s Eve, so stay tuned to the forecast over the next week.