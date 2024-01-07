Next winter system coming up this Tuesday

TONIGHT

Be prepared for a break from the nasty weather. No longer any rain or snow incoming so enjoy a quiet night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s under a southeastern breeze. We will be mostly cloudy still but we are at least precipitation free.

TOMORROW

Monday will also be pretty good all things considered. This will be the last day of our break from more impactful winter weather so enjoy it. Temperatures reach 40 degrees at the afternoon high and skies will remain mostly cloudy. Monday evening is when we are expected to see the wind pick up and likely a wet system comes our way by Tuesday morning.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Moving into Monday night we have some rain incoming, perhaps some snow sneaking into the forecast at times mixed in with the rain. Winds will begin calm but might become quite strong by tonight.

TUESDAY

We’ll enter the new workweek with a stronger system roll in with Tuesday being the main day of emphasis for precipitation. Right now, the track is still unclear, but a rain/snow mix remains in play with possible accumulation. What is known though is that it will turn windy Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts over 30 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast

Colder air settles in after this system as well which will help move some snow in by Wednesday. As the snow settles down late Wednesday night we will be quiet until another system sweeps in by the beginning of the weekend. This system currently is predicted to be comprised of more snow than rain. Travel could become tricky Friday into Saturday of next week due to this possible winter storm. We will keep an eye on this period moving forward.