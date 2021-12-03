News

Nice end to the week

A mild start to the morning once again with temperatures in the upper 30s! Should be another beautiful day with highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies! There could be a a stray wintry mix in northern sections of the state. Otherwise, expect to see a dry overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

A more seasonal like weekend with highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine! Next chance of rain arrives Sunday with our next cold front. That will bring widespread showers through the day with highs reaching the lower 50s.

Right behind the cold front highs will drop to the upper 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Could be an interesting Tuesday and Wednesday with a wintry mix moving in with highs in the lower 40s through mid week. The wintry mix will transition to rain Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. We end the work week off on a dry and mild note with highs in the mid 50s.