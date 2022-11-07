News

Nice stretch continues with big changes ahead!

A slightly cooler start to the week with temperatures in the lower 50s to start off the morning with a clear sky! Should be a little cooler today with highs in the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s. Highs will continue to trend warmer through the middle part of the week. Highs will climb through the mid to upper 60s to near 70° through Thursday afternoon with sunshine and clouds. Chance of rain will arrive Friday through the day as temperatures drop to the lower 60s Friday afternoon.

The cooler temperatures will be the big story through the weekend with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s for alot Saturday and Sunday. Should be dry with sunshine but considerably cooler no doubt. That pattern will continue through next week with highs in the lower 40s.