Nice week ahead despite the cold start

TONIGHT

Sunday night we finally start to clear out skies. However, this will also lead us to a very cold Monday morning. Low temperature is expected to be in the lower 20s by Monday morning. Wins continue to calm down. However, they will still be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.

TOMORROW

By Monday things are looking better sky conditions wise. We’ll see sunshine with high temperatures hitting about the 40-degree mark. Winds will now be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH allowing for us to warm that extra bit in the afternoon hours.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday evening will be even cooler than it was last night. Skies will start clearing out and that will lead us to temperatures in the mid 20s. Winds will still be out of the northwest but a little bit calmer with 5 to 10 mph breeze overnight. Snow in the north, eastern corner of the state will start to push out as well.

MONDAY

As we make our way into Tuesday. It looks like we will have a few clouds returning to the skies however, warmth will be returning as winds soon come out of the southwest. High temperatures are going to be in the mid 40s and we will see a break from the rain for quite a while moving forward as well.

8 DAY

For the next eight days, it looks like we will have a dry period with relatively nice weather Monday and beyond. Temperatures will be around average if not just over average by a few degrees each day and there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds all the way until next weekend. Next weekend, things could potentially get wet again however, for the most part, it looks like better conditions than what we have this weekend. Winds should be much calmer than they have recently for most.