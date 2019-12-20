Home/All Indiana, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Nickel Plate Express offers Holiday Cheer train rides

Top Video

Nickel Plate Express offers Holiday Cheer train rides

by:
Posted:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Nickel Plate Express is inviting people from all over central Indiana aboard for a holiday train experience.

It’s the second year of their Holiday Cheer Rides.

Get in the holiday spirit with a festive train ride that includes a light display. Cookies and holiday beverage are also available along the way. And there’s a cash bar for riders over 21.

The excursion boards in Forest Park, 701 Cicero Road. Look for the train and a big white warming tent.

The ride is 1 hour, 15 minutes long and travels through Cicero and Arcadia. The train stops at “Santa’s Workshop,” courtesy of Gaylor Electric. The Noblesville-based company also decks the train out in approximately 2,000 Christmas lights!

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Marathon Health and OurHealth to merge

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

Vermont-headquartered Marathon Health and Indianapolis-based OurHealth are merging. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however officials say growth equity firm and major investor in Marathon, New York-based General Atlantic will be the majority shareholder of the combined company.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

SoIN selects Johnson Consulting for event center study

News /

WGU initiative aims to boost job prospects

News /

Man found guilty in August 2018 murder

News /

Mastercard unveils its first-ever music single

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.