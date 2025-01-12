No. 20 Purdue beats Nebraska to extend winning streak to 5 games

Purdue guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots around Nebraska guard Brice Williams (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — C.J. Cox scored a career-high 23 points and Fletcher Loyer added 19 to help No. 20 Purdue to a 104-68 romp over Nebraska on Sunday.

Cox, a freshman who was averaging 5.4 points, made 9 of 11 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers. Loyer hit 5 of 6 3-point shots for the Boilermakers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten)

Purdue hit four of its first six shots from long distance and finished 19 for 33 from 3-point range.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and Myles Colvin added 14 points for Purdue. Braden Smith had a team-leading 14 assists.

Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Brice Williams added nine, well off his 19.4 scoring average, for the Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3).

Purdue shot 64% in the opening half and built a 45-28 lead. The Cornhuskers shot 52%, but made just 2 of 11 3-point attempts.

Purdue had a 33-20 rebounding edge and held a 22-11 advantage in points off turnovers. The Boilermakers had 10 turnovers, seven less than Nebraska.

Takeaways

Nebraska: Although the Cornhuskers shot 48%, they had no answer for stopping Purdue and lost their second straight game. Nebraska did struggle from 3-point range, making just 6 of 27 3-point shots.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have been dominant during their five-game winning streak. Purdue has won by an average of 22 points and extended its home winning streak to 26 games.

Key moment

Kaufman-Renn made two consecutive baskets to cap a 14-0 run. First, Kaufman-Renn made a layup and then got a rebound of his own miss and hit a jumper in the lane to give Purdue a 24-7 lead. The Cornhuskers never got close the rest of the way.

Key stat

The Boilermakers shot 63% from the field, including 58% from 3-point range.

Up next

Purdue will play at Washington on Wednesday, while Nebraska hosts Rutgers on Thursday.