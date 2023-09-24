No Bad Blood in Kansas City, Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WISH) — Taylor Swift made big news when she announced the expansion of the Eras Tour in Indianapolis, adding three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Nov. 2024.

On Sunday, however, the International pop superstar made even bigger news in Kansas City.

Swift owned the state of Missouri in early July when she played for thousands at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

This fall, it’s the reigning Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs captivating the state of Missouri, but that isn’t stopping Swift from making waves with another appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.

This time, she was seen in a suite at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, celebrating every time the Chiefs found the end zone in their high-scoring affair on Sunday.

The catch? The famous singer-songwriter was watching the game with Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Rumors have been running rampant about a potential relationship between the Chiefs’ star tight end and the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

In a media appearance last week, Kelce explained how his invitation to Swift came about.

“I told her that I’ve seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Luckily for Kelce, he found the end zone early in the second half with a 3-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes, putting Kansas City up 41-0 halfway through the third quarter.

Kelce ended the game with 7 catches for 69 yards and that receiving touchdown.

The national TV broadcast often showed cutaways of the famous singer-songwriter, but her celebration after the Kelce touchdown was unlike any other.

Swifties around Central Indiana were certainly ecstatic when Taylor announced her upcoming appearance in Indianapolis.

Swift’s shows at Lucas Oil Stadium will take place on Nov. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in 2024.

She embarked on The Eras Tour in March of 2023, breaking records across the board and taking the nation by storm.

The next stop for Swift takes place Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.