No charges filed after 1-year-old injured at day care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – No charges will be filed after a 1-year-old was seriously injured at a day care, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

This comes after a 1-year-old suffered serious facial injuries at a north side day care, KiddieGarden Day Care. The child was transported to the hospital for treatment.

While questions arose whether an employee inflicted the injuries to the child, the owner of the daycare claimed a 2-year-old girl caused the injuries.

Last week, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Spokesperson Marni Lemons confirmed to 24-Hour News 8 that an emergency closure order was delivered sometime Tuesday at KiddieGarden Day Care near 38th Street and Kinnear Avenue.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement regarding the case:

“Based on the investigation including medical review, statements from all parties, and cell phone records, the evidence does not support a criminal charge based on Indiana code. A medical expert confirmed that the child’s injuries were consistent with having been inflicted by another young child. The child was reportedly placed in a safe sleeping environment in the same room as an age appropriate child and checked on by the employee periodically. The daycare employee who was responsible for the child’s care has cooperated in the investigation.



Further, we understand this matter is under investigation by the Department of Child Services and will continue to work with that agency as requested.”

Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration (IFSSA) closed down KiddieGarden Daycare following the incident.

According to Marni Lemon of IFSSA, they closed it due to lack of supervision. The day care owner can appeal that decision or apply for a new license but has not, according to Lemon. KiddieGarden’s owner agreed to an interview, but changed her mind when we arrived.