‘No one does local like WISH-TV’ — Month of May

No one does local like WISH-TV. In May, we brought coverage of Caitlyn Clark, Indiana Fever rookie phenom, the Indiana Pacers deep playoff run, a new look at the unsolved Flora fatal fire that killed 4 young girls in 2016, extensive severe weather coverage, plus the exciting lead-up to the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.