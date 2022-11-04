News

No one hurt in fire at vacant house near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one was hurt in a Friday morning fire at a vacant house near downtown Indianapolis, firefighters said.

At around 5 a.m, the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 1500 block of Olive Street. That’s a residential area directly east of I-65 off Pleasant Run Parkway.

When firefighters arrived, large flames were shooting out from the second floor of the residence.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but the home’s second story was heavily damaged.

Although the house was vacant, neighbors told firefighters that they’d seen homeless people going in and out of the residence.

IFD says this is the second recent fire at the home. Fire crews were called there recently after a fire at the back of the house.