‘No Recipe Cookbook’ author shares how not knowing how to cook is a ‘disability’

“Not knowing how to cook is a disability that will cost you your health and cost you a fortune over your lifetime,” said Samantha Pillay, author of “The No Recipe Cookbook.”

Her book teaches quick home meals that are easy to make, healthier and cheaper than takeout.

Pillay is also a surgeon who believes that changing your cooking will change your life.

She joined us on “All Indiana” Monday all the way from Adelaide, Australia.

“The No Recipe Cookbook” is available online, in print and eBook formats.