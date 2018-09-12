Noblesville approves $24.3 million mixed-use downtown building

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville City Council on Tuesday moved forward with plans for a $24.3 million downtown development project.

The council approved the Levinson mixed-use project. The new building will be south of Conner Street between Eighth and Ninth streets.

The plan includes 83 apartments, a parking garage, retail space and a small Noblesville museum.

Construction is set to start in March with plans for the garage to open by January 2020. The apartments are expected to open the next fall.