Noblesville breaks ground on downtown housing, retail project

NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — Noblesville city leaders Thursday morning broke ground on a new mixed-use project.

The $47.9 million project will sit along the east side of the White River. The area houses Hamilton County employee parking and McMillan’s auto care.

Plans include a four-story building with the ground floor dedicated to retail space. The residential floors will have 219 high-end rental apartments.

Republican Mayor Chris Jensen said, “Our goal every single day is to add vibrancy to downtown, to support our small-business owners downtown, to support our merchants in downtown, to keep them open. We know strong communities have residents living in their downtown cores that are ready to shop in their downtown core, to eat in their downtown core, and to work in their downtown core. So these new projects, contrary to what you may hear at times, are designed to add value to the downtown, not take anything away.”

The project also includes a 295-space parking garage and 32 on-street parking spaces. There is no word on when the project is expected to be finished.