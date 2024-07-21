Noblesville fire captain arrested for domestic battery by Lapel police
LAPEL, Ind. (WISH) — A captain in the Noblesville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for domestic battery early Saturday.
The Noblesville mayor’s office confirmed to News 8 Sunday that Brett Etherington, 55, had been arrested by the Lapel Police Department on a charge of domestic violence.
Online jail records show Etherington was booked into the Madison County jail around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The mayor’s office says Etherington was off-duty at the time of his arrest.
Lapel police have not released information on the arrest. News 8 has reached out to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.
Etherington played basketball for Butler University from 1987-91, and holds the record for most steals in a single game during the 1990-91 season.
Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385
- Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking
- The Julian Center
- Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673