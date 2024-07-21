Noblesville fire captain arrested for domestic battery by Lapel police

Brett Etherington. Etherington, a captain in the Noblesville Fire Department, was arrested for domestic battery on July 20, 2024. (Provided Photo/Madison County jail)

LAPEL, Ind. (WISH) — A captain in the Noblesville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for domestic battery early Saturday.

The Noblesville mayor’s office confirmed to News 8 Sunday that Brett Etherington, 55, had been arrested by the Lapel Police Department on a charge of domestic violence.

Online jail records show Etherington was booked into the Madison County jail around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The mayor’s office says Etherington was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Lapel police have not released information on the arrest. News 8 has reached out to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.

Etherington played basketball for Butler University from 1987-91, and holds the record for most steals in a single game during the 1990-91 season.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: