No injuries in Tuesday house fire in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, a resident of the 1600 block of River Road in Noblesville was alerted to a fire in the garage when she noticed smoke coming into the home.

Four residents were home at the time of the fire, and all safely exited before calling 911.

The Hamilton County Dispatch Center sent fire, law enforcement, and EMS units. Upon arrival, Noblesville Fire Department (NFD) crews could see large amounts of smoke coming from the home. Crews quickly entered the house and located the seat of the fire in the garage area. The fire was marked under control a short time later.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The family is working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing.

The Noblesville Police Department assisted NFD. Fire investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

The National Fire Protection Agency recommends changing smoke detector batteries every six months. If you need assistance changing smoke detector batteries, Noblesville residents can contact the Noblesville Fire Department to schedule a time to have an NFD firefighter assist.