Noblesville has special 4th of July parade

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was a special 4th of July in Noblesville. The annual Independence Day parade had two grand marshals.

The parade honored Ella Whistler, the 13-year-old shot seven times in the Noblesville school shooting, and Jason Seaman, the hero teacher who took three bullets while taking down the gunman back in May.

Every year they prepare for this parade. Normally it’s a celebration of freedom, which means a lot to local veterans.

“When I came back the first parade I did I cried,” said Mike Probst, who is a Vietnam veteran. “Because we were appreciated.”

It’s also a time for families to come together. But this year in Noblesville is different.

“I’m out here because i want to support Noblesville,” said Grant Gremel, who is the quarterback for the Noblesville High School football team.

It was less than two months ago that shots rang out in a 7th grade science class at West Middle School.

So this July 4 also celebrates the city.

“I want people to know we just love them. We love our people. We love our community,” said Linda Carlsen, who has lived in the community for more than a decade.

More than 80 groups participated in the annual parade, as hundreds packed the streets of Noblesville. The air was filled with music. And then there were huge cheers when Jason Seaman and Ella Whistler passed by, waving at the crowd.

“We have a lot of respect for Coach Seaman and a lot of respect for Ella I think coming out here and supporting them is huge,” said Gremel.

Closing out the parade were the students from West Middle School.

So now the community marches on to celebrate one another.

“Best place in the world. Best town in the whole country,” said Carlsen.