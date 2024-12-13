Noblesville’s Jim Dandy restaurant to close doors after 60 years

A customer on Dec. 13, 2024, sits below a mural in the Jim Dandy restaurant, 2301 E. Conner St., Noblesville. (WISH Photo)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The last day to eat at the 60-year-old Jim Dandy restaurant in Noblesville will be Jan. 1.

Dave Reasner and Brent Reasner, who took over the business from their father, Harry Reasner, say the restaurant was sold, but they don’t know the buyer’s intentions. Also, the brothers say, their kids were not interested in taking over the business at 2301 E. Conner St., which is also state roads 32 and 38. That’s just west of State Road 37.

The restaurant opened in April 1964 with only carhop service. Indoor seating, which was limited at the start, opened a few days later. The carhop service ended in 1980.

Today, the large dining room regularly hosts community groups for meetings and reunions. Curbside-To-Go service began after the carhop service ended.

Popular items include its trademarked Broasted Chicken, and the breakfast bar and salad bar, which was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened soon after health officials after allowed it. The restaurant was closed briefly in December 2020 as it and other business struggled during the COVID pandemic.

A letter to customers was posted on the door on Thursday, and the staff — some who have been there for four decades — were also told that day.

Equipment in the restaurant will be auctioned, the brothers say.

The Tipton Jim Dandy will remain open. The Greenfield restaurant closed in October 2021.

WISH-TV news partner The Hamilton County Reporter contributed to this report.