Noblesville mayor discusses school shooting, reaction to shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Noblesville West Middle School was the place of a shooting Friday afternoon.

Minutes later, authorities from several agencies responded to the scene. Those agencies worked together in order to keep everyone safe and restore some semblance of order.

From students’ accounts from inside the classroom, a student opened fire inside the classroom after he left and returned with two handguns. Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler were both shot by the suspect. Seaman was shot while taking down the shooter, and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Whistler was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.

Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear talked to News 8 about the shooting, the reaction to the shooting, how well those many different agencies and the heroics from teacher Jason Seaman.

