1 arrested after portion of downtown Noblesville closed down

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been arrested after an attempt to serve a warrant led to a portion of downtown Noblesville being closed down.

The Noblesville Police Department has arrested 27-year-old David Vu of Noblesville. He had been wanted for domestic battery and strangulation after being charged on Nov. 2.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Noblesville Police Department announced it was conducting an “active police investigation” in downtown Noblesville and asked people to avoid the area around 8th and Hannibal streets. That’s a few blocks south of the Hamilton County Courthouse.

At 7:02 p.m., Noblesville police tweeted that the “investigation has concluded and traffic is now back open.”