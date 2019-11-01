Noblesville Preservation Alliance buys historic building

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Noblesville Preservation Alliance has succeeded in purchasing a former church building to serve as its headquarters.

The NPA bought the building, most recently known as Logan Street Sanctuary, and renamed it Preservation Hall. The building will also be available for rent by the public for events and functions.

“We finally have a place to call home,” said NPA President Nancy Hebel. “For years, NPA has stored its materials at various locations around town and now we can consolidate them. Preservation Hall will also give us a beautiful location for an office and a meeting space, as well as a place to host community events.”

The organization was able to secure an Endangered Properties Loan from Indiana Landmarks, which required the building to be restored. The church was originally built in Ohio and moved to 1274 Logan Street in the 1930s. Musician John Gilmore previously bought the building before rehabilitating it into a music venue, he then sold the it to NPA.

The NPA is now launching a capital campaign to pay off the one-year interest-free Indiana Landmarks loan. Sponsorships are available to donate to the capital campaign fund. An open house is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, November 17.