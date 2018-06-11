Noblesville school shooting suspect goes to initial court hearing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The 13-year-old boy who prosecutors say last month shot two people at a Noblesville middle school appeared in court Monday.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom at the Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center, but two WISH-TV reporters attended the initial hearing for David Moore. About 50 seats also were made available to the public for the hearing.

He walked into the courtroom in a jail uniform of orange and white stripes. He sat at a table with his parents and lawyer. Moore’s dad put his arm around David and spoke to him briefly before the hearing. During the hearing, David spoke up only to say “yes, sir” and “no, sir” to the magistrate.

One of the victims, Noblesville West Middle School science teacher Jason Seaman, attended the hearing. He watched from the back of the room as the magistrate explained the accusations to Moore.

Prosecutors said Moore shot Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler, who remains hospitalized since the shooting.

Kylie Cook is a 12-year-old who said Ella is one of her best friends. She said she was a floor above Seamen and Whistler during the shooting.

“It’s been really hard. I haven’t been getting a lot of sleep from it and I have the thought running through my head a lot of and the thought of it happening again,” Cook said.

Kylie said she showed up at Moore’s hearing looking for closure. She spoke with WISH-TV after her mother gave permission.

Diedra Hayes also attended the hearing. She said she was on the phone with her daughter, a Noblesville High School student, when the school entered “code red.”

“Ultimately, my goal is not for or against one side,” Hayes said. “But just to silently bring prayer to the courtroom.”

The magistrate said Moore’s possible sentence could include incarceration, mental health treatment, probation, community service or other punishments.

Prosecutors said Moore cannot be waived to adult court under Indiana law because he is not facing a murder charge.

Investigators have not revealed how Moore got a .22 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber handgun and a knife inside the school. They also have not revealed a motive.

“I think there is a reason behind it, but I’m not allowed to say what it is,” Cook said.

The magistrate set a dates for the juvenile trial, or fact-finding hearing, for June 25 and 26.