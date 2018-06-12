Noblesville schools announces plans for safety enhancements

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Noblesville Schools on Tuesday night will announce several initial safety enhancements following the shooting of a student and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School.

The enhancements will be presented at a public meeting of the School Board at 7 p.m. at the Noblesville Schools Educational Services Center, 18025 River Road.

Additional recommendations may follow at a later date, the school district said in a statement.

The initial recommendations are the direct result of a continuous improvement safety review the district began pursuing before the May 25 shooting. They are based on analysis by the district’s Safe Schools Committee, which includes parent, staff and law enforcement input.

The district statements said specific details of safety plans cannot be shared publicly as it would increase risk.

A general list of the initial recommendations includes:

Elimination of all portable classrooms.

Additional school resource officers.

Enhanced facility structures.

Increased facility lockdown tools.

Additional surveillance equipment.

Classroom barricading products.

School parking lot access control.

Additional technology for increased safety communications.

Additional counseling staff and mental health supports.

Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer issued this statement:

“We are pleased that we are able to address community concerns by eliminating portable classrooms and adding safety enhancements to our already comprehensive list of safety measures. Beginning in the 2018-19 school year, Noblesville Schools will have a trained police officer in every school. We are so appreciative of the Noblesville Police Department for agreeing to share the cost of additional school resource officers. “Safety in today’s world is a complex issue and there are no easy answers. We are committed to working together with law enforcement, community leaders, parents and the overall community to best protect students. We will be purposeful in our approach to safety enhancements and will make decisions based on what experts recommend.”

The district statement said funding is in place for some of the initial safety enhancements and Noblesville Schools also is exploring other funding options through state and federal resources.

The school board also may discuss a November tax referendum to provide additional funds for safety initiatives and teacher compensation.

The district statement also said it will “host several initiatives this summer as it continues to evaluate further ways to strengthen safety.”

A Community Safety Summit and a Safety Panel with law enforcement will be scheduled soon, the district said.