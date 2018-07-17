Noblesville Schools sends letter to parents, staff about safety changes

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — After the May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School that wounded a teacher and a student, officials say students can expect a few changes when school starts again Aug. 1.

In a letter from Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer to parents and staff, she says police will be doubling the officers in schools and increasing patrols.

Niedermeyer says they’ve also started to put in place enhanced safety measures, including additional surveillance equipment, new visitor and student procedures and more safety training.

She also says the district is looking into increased lockdown tools, along with classroom barricading products and more mental health supports.

On Wednesday, the district will host a second public safety forum at Noblesville High School.

Full letter sent to staff and parents: