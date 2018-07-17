Noblesville Schools sends letter to parents, staff about safety changes

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — After the May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School that wounded a teacher and a student, officials say students can expect a few changes when school starts again Aug. 1.
In a letter from Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer to parents and staff, she says police will be doubling the officers in schools and increasing patrols.
Niedermeyer says they’ve also started to put in place enhanced safety measures, including additional surveillance equipment, new visitor and student procedures and more safety training.
She also says the district is looking into increased lockdown tools, along with classroom barricading products and more mental health supports.
On Wednesday, the district will host a second public safety forum at Noblesville High School.
Full letter sent to staff and parents:
Staff and Parents-
I know we had a tough ending to the school year last year and I’m so proud of how our community came together to support one another through this difficult time.
I hope you’ve all had the chance to process your emotions, take advantage of the counseling services we’ve provided and enjoy time with your family.
It’s hard to believe it’s back to school season again, but please know we’ve been working all summer to prepare for the start of this school year and I’m confident we will have a great year ahead.
I want to take this opportunity to provide a safety update to all parents and staff in preparation for our first day of school on August 1.
After the shooting at West Middle School we announced several safety enhancements, some of which were put in place over the summer and some we still intend to pursue.
The Noblesville Police Department has told us that as of August 1, they will be doubling the police officers in our schools and increasing police patrols. They have also told us that they are beginning to hire/train new police officers to increase their school staffing to triple the number of original officers, including officers in all elementary schools later this school year.
We have been working all summer meeting with vendors, getting quotes and analyzing safety-related products and services. We have also begun to implement some enhanced safety measures including additional surveillance equipment, new visitor and student procedures, additional online monitoring tools and additional safety training.
We intend to pursue enhanced facility structures, increased lockdown tools, classroom barricading products, parking lot access controls, additional technology for increased safety communications, additional counseling staff and increased mental health supports.
We were recently notified that the state will be offering metal detector wands to school districts. We have applied for these tools and they will be used in individual cases where reasonable suspicion exists.
Many parents and staff attended our June school board meeting to hear from our safety director, counseling director and chief of police about school safety at Noblesville Schools. They also had the opportunity to ask questions and we have provided responses to all questions. We will offer this public safety forum again on July 18 at 7PM at Noblesville High School.
Also, attached to this communication please find a newsletter with logistical information for back to school.
Thank you for your support as we look forward to kicking off a new school year.
Warmly,
Beth Niedermeyer
Superintendent Noblesville Schools