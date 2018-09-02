Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman honored by hometown

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Heroic Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman was honored at his Illinois alma mater.

The seventh-grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School took three bullets in May when he tackled and disarmed a school shooter.

“We’re just here tonight to say thank you and honor him,” said Lindsey Hall, Mahomet-Seymour superintendent.

Before the team took the field, Seaman was honored by the school district and village.

“It warms our hearts when students grow up and become teachers and that’s what Jason did. His actions were not surprising,” said Hall.

Just before kickoff, Seaman was given a commemorative framed jersey with the number he wore as a Bulldog; a street was also named after him. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Senate also made proclamations in his honor.

Once recognized, he was given a standing ovation.

“For the people I don’t know personally to still show compassion and outreach. It just baffles me and humbles me,” says Seaman.

Those like Scott Burner, who know Seaman, said the honors are well deserved.

“I mean, he came out; he took the initiative to protect the kids. He’s trying to educate, and we just need more of that in today’s world instead of fighting with each other. We need to find ways to come together and protect each other and he’s a great example of that,” said family friend Scott Burner.

All of the support hasn’t gone unnoticed. He’s now saying thank you to everyone in return.

“To be a community, it takes people caring and loving for each other and the moments after then and the moments after then people just continue to show how strong a community is,” says Seaman.

Seaman has one wish for the future of the communities helping one another.

“My hope is as time marches on is that it doesn’t fade away and people will continue to value each other and respect each other. Then that sense of community will continue to strengthen,” said Seaman.

Seaman has been back in school teaching for the past month. He said he wanted to go back so there could be more normalcy for students.