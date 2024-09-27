Norfolk State and North Carolina Central University arrive for Circle City Classic

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: The North Carolina Central Eagles marching band plays during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The 40th Circle City Classic is returning to Indianapolis this weekend with the main event being the football game between Norfolk State and North Carolina Central University.

Both teams arrived in Indy Friday, before the Coaches Luncheon and leaders with the Indiana Black Expo say they are in for a great weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to the teams coming in obviously North Carolina Central was here last year took home the trophy, but we’ve got Norfolk State coming in so I’m really excited to showcase our city to them and really impact the city and bring some of that HBCU excellence to Indianapolis.” Said Matt White, Indiana Black Expo

After the luncheon, both teams will participate in the talent day. White says this is a great opportunity for both teams.

“We’re going to run both of our teams through career day to expose them to opportunities here in Indianapolis and nationwide.” Said White

Both teams are apart of the MEAC Conference. White says they are working on a partnership to continue bringing MEAC schools to Indy for the Circle City Classic.

“We’re really working on a partnership with the MEAC, so that we can continue this legacy of bringing in HBCU schools to our good city of Indianapolis.” said White

White says this iconic event allows the city to showcase what it has to offer for the teams, fans and community.

“We’re so lucky to put this event on every year and especially be able to bring 2 HBCU schools, we don’t have HBCU schools in Indianapolis so really being able to showcase our city to these teams.” Said White

Saturday, the Circle City Parade kicks off at 10am and the game is 3pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.