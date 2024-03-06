North Central to remember late athletic director in fieldhouse dedication

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — North Central High School is inviting the community to a dedication of its new Paul Loggan Fieldhouse, named for the school’s longtime athletics department leader who died in 2020 of health complications caused by COVID-19.

The event, which begins at 4:30 p.m. March 8 at North Central High School, will recognize the contributions of Loggan, who served the school district for 32 years as a teacher and athletics director.

Washington Township Schools Superintendent Nikki Woodson said in a provided statement that Loggan was a champion of ensuring the best facilities were available for students.

“He recognized the need for additional athletic space many years ago and advocated consistently for the need of a fieldhouse addition for students,” Woodson said.

The new fieldhouse comes following Washington Township Schools’ successful passage of tax referendums in 2016 and 2020. Together, the referendums have directed an estimated $470 million to Washington Township Schools for projects across the district.

The 91,500-square-foot fieldhouse is on the west side of North Central. It features four basketball courts, a six-lane track, two locker rooms, a wrestling room and coaches’ offices as well as space for athletic training and weightlifting.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.