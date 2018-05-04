North Split overpasses are falling apart, transportation officials say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Overpasses motorists use everyday in downtown’s North Split are falling apart.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials said every single bridge and overpass in the downtown North Split interchange for Interstate 65 and Interstate 70 is deteriorating.

INDOT’s Scott Manning on Friday shared an upclose look at the overpasses that connect to the Michigan Street, Ohio Street and Fletcher Street ramp.

“You can see that rust is forming here along this beam,” Manning said.

He added, “That’s kind of the beginning of an area that could be subject to some of that concrete chipping and falling down below.”

According to Manning, of the 32 overpasses within the interchange, a third are pushing 50 years old and should be rebuilt within two to four years.

“But, with the bridges at this age, 50-plus years old, we’re really at the end of what we can do with Band-Aid approaches,” Manning said.

INDOT has extended the lives of its overpasses with preventative maintenance but know it is time for a long-term approach.

The deteriorating overpasses are a concern for drivers. “That’s very scary. I hate to be driving over it,” James Powell said.

Another driver, Lauren Harris, said, “I would like to drive without that on my mind.”

According to Manning, INDOT inspects its aging bridges and overpasses more often than what is federally required, at least three or four times a year. They’re hoping to replace the North Split overpasses in conjunction with revamping the Interstate 65 and Interstate 70 interchange. But, in the meantime, they’re encouraging people to report concerns.

“If we receive reports of any specific concern, we dispatch a crew immediately to do an inspection,” Manning said.

Manning could not give a dollar amount for replacing its 32 bridges and overpasses within the North Split interchange, but said revamping the North Split is estimated to cost up to $300 million.

INDOT will have its first public open house for the North Split project from 3 to 7 p.m. May 23 at Biltwell Event Center, 950 S. White River Parkway S. Drive. Presentation will be given at 4 and 6 p.m.