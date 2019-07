JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving two semitractor-trailers will leave northbound Interstate 65 closed for an extended period.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened on I-65 near the 39.5 mile marker in Jackson County.

Indiana Department of Transporation was estimating the road would be closed until at least 3:30 p.m.

State police recommended avoiding the area, believing that it will be a lengthy closure.

Police also said minor injuries were reported.