Northeast side church to give away free Christmas trees at Winter Wonderland event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Still need to get a Christmas tree? New Direction Church has you covered with their free tree giveaway!

New Direction Church is hosting a free Winter Wonderland Experience from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dec. 16.

Families can take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and dance to Christmas tunes thanks to a DJ and live carolers.

There will also be free food and drinks. Expect hot chocolate at the event’s cafe, as well as an assortment of Christmas treats from all over the world.

Early attendees might also be able to snag a free Christmas tree at the Festival of Trees, where festive lights will hang from a canopy of trimmed trees. Organizers have 25 trees to give away, and say it is first come, first serve.

Additionally, over 1,000 coats, hats, and gloves will be given away to students.

The kid-friendly event will take place at Arlington Middle School at 4825 Arlington Ave.

Registration is not required.