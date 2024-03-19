Search
Northern Indiana specialty trailer maker to lay off 160 employees

by: Daja Stowe
MONROE, Ind. (WISH) — Strick Trailers, a leading manufacturer of innovative commercial truck equipment, plans to lay off 160 workers at its northern Indiana facility.

According to a WARN notice, the company will begin layoffs on May 1, which are expected to be permanent.

The notice does not provide a reason for the layoffs.

Strick Trailers is located at 301 N. Polk St. in Monroe, Indiana.

