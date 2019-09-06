Notre Dame to build 15th women’s residence hall

SOUTH BEND (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Notre Dame is building another women’s residence hall on campus, thanks in part, to a family from Minnesota whose children attended the northern Indiana school.

Notre Dame said Todd and Susan Johnson of Duluth have made a sizeable donation to the university for the construction of the new dormitory which will be named Johnson Family Hall. The university did not disclose the amount of the gift.

Todd Johnston is chairman and CEO of Capstan Corp., a third-generation family business that expanded from a construction company. Susan Johnson is a speech-language pathologist with Duluth, Minnesota, Public Schools. Two of their children, Matthew and Hilary, received degrees from Notre Dame.

The 70,000-square-foot residence hall is expected to open in the fall of 2020. It will be the 15th women’s hall on campus.