NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The National Weather Service Louisville has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Indiana near the Kentucky border during Tuesday night’s storms.

The weather service said in a post on X that survey crews located damage from an EF-0 tornado on Rosewood Drive in Clarksville. That’s in a residential area off State Road 62 and Interstate 65.

Damage included a bent crossing arm for a railroad, and tree damage. The tornado touched down at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, traveled 4 miles, had 80 mph gusts, and had a maximum width of 100 yards.

The report from the weather service said, in part, “The majority of the damage was in the Silver Lake Trailer Park. Sporadic tree damage, power poles, and cross members were the main damage. Trees were uprooted and topped, hitting 2 different mobile homes and were facing from the north to the northeast. There were 9 power poles and 7 cross members heavily damaged. Some mobile homes had foundation movements.”

Crews on both ends of the Hoosier State surveyed storm damage on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana estimates at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday, but has yet to confirm that number. Multiple barns were damaged and two people received minor injuries in the Tuesday afternoon storm that appeared to have a tornado, the LaGrange County Emergency Management reports. The injuries happened when the tornado overturned a horse-drawn buggy, said Bill Morr, director of the county’s Emergency Management.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.