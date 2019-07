INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A slow moving system is mixing out of the state, but could still squeeze out a few storms for parts of Indiana this afternoon.

Today:A slow moving cold front has stalled out in southern Indiana. As a result, humidity remains a bit high, and could help in scattered storms to develop later this afternoon. Best chance for this happening will be in our southern and eastern counties, but everyone has a chance of seeing a brief, isolated shower or storm late in the day. Like the last few days, not everyone will see rain.