News

Terre Haute police officer fatally shot in line of duty; suspect in surgery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute Police Department officer who was part of a federal task force was fatally shot in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Video showed police and crime-scene tape outside a building at First Street and Wabash Court. That’s west of the Vigo County Courthouse.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department said in a tweet shortly before 3:40 p.m., “We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows.”

Adamson told local media in a news conference that the officer was taken to a local hospital, where he died. He said more information would be released as the investigation continues. He believed the shooting may have happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tribune-Star reported the building is a federal office. Police also had found a suspect’s truck outside Terre Haute Regional Hospital, and a patient with a gunshot wound was undergoing treatment there.

News 8’s Demie Johnson reports at 4:10 p.m. that the suspect was in surgery at the hospital.

Sgt. Matt Ames of Indiana State Police said a news conference will happen at a time to be determined in the parking lot of the Vigo County Courthouse. He could not confirm an officer was shot or any other details in a phone call with News 8.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.