INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been shot and killed on the city’s southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Dispatch.

The fatal shooting happened in the 4000 block of Creek Way at approximately 11:15 a.m. That’s near Hanna Avenue and I-65.

IMPD said officers arrived to find a man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fatal shooting is under investigation.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.