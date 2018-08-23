Official says 2 killed, attacker dead in France

PARIS (AP) – A senior French official says that an attacker has killed two people before being killed by police in a town west of Paris.

Jean-Jacques Brot, the top government administrator in the Yvelines region, tweeted that the attacker Thursday in the town of Trappes was “neutralized” and had died. The tweet also said that two of the attacker’s victims were killed and another seriously injured.

Earlier, media reports said the attacker had used a knife on his victims before being shot by police.