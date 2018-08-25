Officials investigate fatal shooting outside east side bar

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a fight at a bar led to a fatal shooting early Saturday.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. outside Bar 52 in the area of Sherman Drive and English Avenue.

According to officials, a fight broke out inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot. That’s when one of the people involved in the fight pulled out a gun and shot a man who later died.

Two people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting. 

Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.

