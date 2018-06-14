Officials investigating fatal shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7:50 p.m. in an alley between the 2000 blocks of Adams and Olney streets, police at the scene said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The victim was believed to be 18 to 25 years old.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was looking for a suspect, but witnesses at the scene were not being forthcoming in providing information, police said.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.