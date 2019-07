RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a man was found lying in the front yard of an apartment as a result of a gunshot wound.

It happened just after midnight in the 800 block of North 15th Street.

Upon arrival, police found Antwone Carpenter suffering from a gunshot. He was later transferred to an area hospital in critical condition. Carpenter succumbed to his wounds at 4:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.