Officials retrieve body of 69-year-old man from White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a person’s body was recovered from the White River Sunday morning.

A witness informed police he heard a large splash in the water and called 911.

The 69-year-old man’s body was recovered in the river by a diver where West New York Street intersects with North White River Parkway just after 10:20 a.m.

The man was later transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died just after 10:45 a.m.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Department of Natural Resources are assisting on the investigation.