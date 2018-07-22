Officials retrieve body of 69-year-old man from White River

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
White River officials 2_1532277535090.jpg.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a person’s body was recovered from the White River Sunday morning.

A witness informed police he heard a large splash in the water and called 911. 

The 69-year-old man’s body was recovered in the river by a diver where West New York Street intersects with North White River Parkway just after 10:20 a.m.

The man was later transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died just after 10:45 a.m.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. 

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Department of Natural Resources are assisting on the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: