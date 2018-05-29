Officials seek help in finding man wanted for fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking your help in finding a man they said used a stack of cards at an ATM.

Police said the man is wanted for fraud in connection with sitting at an ATM drive-thru at a Teachers Credit Union in the 4700 block of South Emerson Avenue. He then began to run a stack of cards through the ATM that did not belong to him.

The owners were still in possession of their cards.

It is believed the man used the cards in Hendricks County as well.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.