Officials seek man in connection to robbery of person at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe robbed a person at a gas station last year.

It happened last December at the Marathon Station located in the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

Police say around 7 p.m. a man approached the vehicle of the robbery victim. The suspect then reached in and grabbed the necklace from the victim’s neck. He also tried to take the victim’s IPad.

The suspect is described as wearing a red stocking hat, a dark hoodie, jeans and dark shoes.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.