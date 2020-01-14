One more nice day before rain returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A slightly cooler start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with a partly cloudy sky. This afternoon looks to be glorious with highs in the mid-50s with more sunshine through the afternoon. Tonight will be a mild one with lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be our day of change. An area of low pressure will swing in with a cold front which will spark up a few light showers through the afternoon. Highs will still run well above the seasonal high with most spots in the mid-50s. After the cold front moves out, much colder air will usher in.

Thursday will be the coldest day we see this week with highs in the mid to upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. We have our eyes on a wintry system Friday! We’ll start much of the morning on a dry note with clouds rapidly thickening up through mid-morning. Snow showers will spread in, which will eventually mix with light freezing drizzle and sleet. High temperatures by the end of the week will rebound to the lower 40s. A light wintry mix will transition to showers late Friday and through the morning Saturday. We’ll see highs hit during the morning with temperatures sliding through the afternoon. Any leftover precipitation will transition back to a few light flurries.

Much colder air will sink in Sunday with highs well below the seasonal high. Sunday most will see highs in the lower 20s. We’ll keep temperatures in the 20s through midweek next week with partly sunny skies.