Man dead after found with traumatic injuries on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday afternoon after being found with traumatic injuries on the city’s southwest side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 3200 block of Collier Street shortly before 4 p.m. That’s just off Kentucky Avenue in a residential area near Stephen Decatur Elementary School.

Officers located a man inside a house, where he was pronounced deceased, police say. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will later publicly share the man’s name, IMPD says.

Police did not say if the man found had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police were not looking for a suspect early Monday night.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or jose.torres@indy.gov.

No more information was immediately provided by IMPD.