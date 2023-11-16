One last mild day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many areas could push close to 70° Thursday afternoon.

This morning:

It’s another clear sky with dry air settling across the state.

Temperatures are chilly, but not quite as cold as the past few mornings.

Thursday:

A lot of sunshine with very mild air. A few clouds build in late this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Highs top out the upper 60s/lower 70s.

Thursday night:

A cold front will approach the state, making for mostly cloudy conditions this evening. Scattered showers move in along the front after Midnight, becoming a bit more widespread closer to daybreak.

Lows will remain mild, only falling to the mid/upper 50s,

Friday:

Scattered showers will continue for the first half of the day. Rain chances should start to diminish after lunchtime.

Temperatures will be falling gradually through the day, as more of a northwest pattern settles in following the frontal passage. Much of the day will be spent in the low/mid 50s.

This weekend:

Much cooler temperatures on tap, but skies should be clear and weather should be quite pleasant for this time of year. Highs will hover in the low/mid 50s.

8 day forecast:

Another system moving in early next week will bring another round of showers late Monday into Tuesday. Winds will likely crank up as well, especially on Tuesday. Much colder temperatures will settle in for the busy travel day on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks dry and chilly, with highs in the mid 40s.