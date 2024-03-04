One man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Indiana casino

LAWRENCEBURG (WIBC-FM) — Police say they took a man into custody Saturday night after an attempted armed robbery of the Hollywood Casino and Hotel in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Reports have Police responding to the scene between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. After officers set up a perimeter around the casino, the suspect fled and was tracked by a police drone and helicopter. Around 9:30, Police would make the arrest near the Oxbow Nature Preserve, which is located just north of the casino.

At least one person was injured in the incident, the details surrounding their injury are currently unknown.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is investigating the cause and if anyone else was involved in the attempted heist.

The casino sits at the Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky border. Witnesses say that officers from all three states responded to the area.