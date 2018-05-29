One man in custody, another on the run in connection to Miami Co. trail murder

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is in custody and another man is still on the run in connection to the murder of a man in Miami County.

Conservation officers originally responded to a wooded area on the Okie Pinokie Trail near State Road 124 and Miami County Road 510 East where the body of a man was found. He was later identified as 22-year-old Drake Smith.

Following an investigation, officials determined that the death was a homicide and issued arrest warrants for 21-year-old Ethan Cain and 23-year-old Joshua Kean.

Cain was arrested in California and charged with murder, obstruction of justice and theft.

Kain remains on the loose and faces charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and theft.

If you have any information in connection to the crime, you are urged to call Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666.